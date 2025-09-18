Saints urged to sign Super Bowl champion wide receiver

The New Orleans Saints are 0-2 heading to Week 3 of the 2025NFL season. The NFC South franchise will clash against an NFC West opponent for the third consecutive game, hoping to inaugurate the winning column.

New Orleans entered the season with many questions and no answers, especially at the quarterback position. Derek Carr’s retirement added more drama to the team’s situation and led to a two-man race between Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough for the starting QB role.

Rattler has had a decent start to he season, completing 52 of 80 pass attempts for 421 yards and three touchdowns against zero interceptions. Those numbers haven’t been enough, as the Saints are still winless. The team has a solid group of pass catchers, but it could find more help on the free market.

Odell Beckham Jr. mentioned a potential target for Saints

After playing nine games with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, Odell Beckham Jr. mutually agreed to end his relationship with the team. He remains a free agent, and while he’s hinted about a potential return to the New York Giants, nothing has materialized for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Patrick McAvoy of “New Orleans Saints on SI” writes that Beckham can help the team with his experience, mentioning his 2023 stint with the Baltimore Ravens as the prime example that he can be impactful while he’s not as explosive as before.

“He’s a long time removed from putting up eye-popping numbers early in his career, but that 2023 season shows that even at this stage, he can be effective. Included in that season was a 116-yard performance for Baltimore against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Saints don’t necessarily need to add another receiver. But, they also are 0-2, so nothing could hurt the team’s chances at this point. Why not see what he can do?” he wrote.

New Orleans has Chris Olave as WR1, followed by Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks. The wide receiver room may be the deepest on Kellen Moore’s team, but Beckham could still find his way to NOLA.