Malik Nabers’ injury in Giants-Chargers prompts Odell Beckham Jr to make clear petition to NFL

The New York Giants won their first game of the season but it costed them a hefty price. During said game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, the G-Men’s best wide receiver, Malik Nabers, suffered a torn ACL. After that, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. begged the NFL for a change at MetLife Stadium.

Formerly a Giant himself, OBJ knows what’s to play in that stadium. MetLife is infamous for using turf and has taken plenty of players out with non-contact injuries.

On his X profile, OBJ said, “Dear NFL, I mean this with the utmost love and respect. We (The NFL) take all the precautions in the world with EVERYthing else when it comes to players ‘health’ and ‘safety.’ PLZ. PLZ. PLZ. GET RID OF THE TURF.” He also added, “Respect and u kno I loveeeee the Giants, but DeathLife has taken too many talented players away from the game.”

Nabers’ injury is a huge blow to the Giants

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the MRI showed that Nabers indeed suffered a season-ending torn ACL against the Chargers. Nabers is clearly the best player on the Giants offense. With rookie Jaxson Dart now at quarterback, it was clear for this team that the mission was to establish an automatic connection between the two of them. Now, they will have to wait until 2026.

Nabers now will undergo surgery and a long rehab to come back next year. The Giants will have to work with an understaffed receiving corp. The silver lining is that Dart was still able to move the chains and win a huge game against one of the NFL’s best teams.

Injuries at MetLife are a common thing

Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley suffered numerous ankle injuries playing on MetLife. However, this stadium is also infamous for hosting the game where Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in 2023.

Not only players that call MetLife home have suffered. Players like Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas tore their ACLs visiting the stadium as part of the San Francisco 49ers. The MetLife turf has been criticized for years now and nothing has changed.