Trending topics:
NFL

Saints name Spencer Rattler starter after waiving Jake Haener: Updated QB depth chart in New Orleans

After a fierce competition, the New Orleans Saints have named Spencer Rattler their starting quarterback. But what does the team’s depth chart look like behind him for the 2025 NFL season?

By Fernando Franco Puga

Spencer Rattler has been named the Saints' starting quarterback for 2025
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesSpencer Rattler has been named the Saints' starting quarterback for 2025

The New Orleans Saints have named Spencer Rattler their starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season. But what does the team’s depth chart look like at the position with him leading the offense?

Things haven’t gone well for New Orleans since Drew Brees’ retirement. The NFC South club has struggled to find stability under center despite several attempts in recent years.

After a disappointing stint with Derek Carr, the Saints are once again turning the page, this time putting their faith in second-year Spencer Rattler to break the cycle and bring consistency to the offense.

Advertisement

Saints QB depth chart after naming Spencer Rattler the starter

Following an intense offseason battle, the Saints’ coaching staff officially handed the reins of the offense to Rattler. The move signals a fresh start, but also highlights the team’s limited depth at quarterback.

Tyler Shough’s confident words amid Saints QB battle with Spencer Rattler

see also

Tyler Shough’s confident words amid Saints QB battle with Spencer Rattler

Behind Rattler sits Tyler Shough, while Jake Haener was waived on Tuesday, leaving the roster thinner than expected at the position.

Advertisement

As it stands, the Saints have only two healthy quarterbacks on the roster: Rattler and Shough. Versatile weapon Taysom Hill, who has occasionally lined up at quarterback, suffered a torn ACL last December and is expected to miss several months.

Will the Saints sign another quarterback?

It’s highly likely that the Saints will look to add another quarterback in the coming days. Entering the season with just two signal-callers is a risky move, especially considering the ever-present injury concerns at the position.

Advertisement

As of now, there have been no credible reports linking New Orleans to any specific quarterback. However, head coach Kellen Moore is expected to explore additional options to provide depth and support behind Spencer Rattler as the 2025 campaign approaches.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Bedard's Blackhawks reportedly suffering from success as move feels imminent
NHL

Bedard's Blackhawks reportedly suffering from success as move feels imminent

He received a 15-year doping ban, and Andy Murray blasted him: ‘It’s good for tennis to get him off the tour’
Tennis

He received a 15-year doping ban, and Andy Murray blasted him: ‘It’s good for tennis to get him off the tour’

Di Maria chooses a former PSG teammate to invite to play in the Argentine league, opting for him over Messi
Soccer

Di Maria chooses a former PSG teammate to invite to play in the Argentine league, opting for him over Messi

McDavid's Oilers prepare special farewell in hosting of Matthews' Leafs
NHL

McDavid's Oilers prepare special farewell in hosting of Matthews' Leafs

Better Collective Logo