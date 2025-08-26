The New Orleans Saints have named Spencer Rattler their starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season. But what does the team’s depth chart look like at the position with him leading the offense?

Things haven’t gone well for New Orleans since Drew Brees’ retirement. The NFC South club has struggled to find stability under center despite several attempts in recent years.

After a disappointing stint with Derek Carr, the Saints are once again turning the page, this time putting their faith in second-year Spencer Rattler to break the cycle and bring consistency to the offense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saints QB depth chart after naming Spencer Rattler the starter

Following an intense offseason battle, the Saints’ coaching staff officially handed the reins of the offense to Rattler. The move signals a fresh start, but also highlights the team’s limited depth at quarterback.

see also Tyler Shough’s confident words amid Saints QB battle with Spencer Rattler

Behind Rattler sits Tyler Shough, while Jake Haener was waived on Tuesday, leaving the roster thinner than expected at the position.

Advertisement

As it stands, the Saints have only two healthy quarterbacks on the roster: Rattler and Shough. Versatile weapon Taysom Hill, who has occasionally lined up at quarterback, suffered a torn ACL last December and is expected to miss several months.

Advertisement

Will the Saints sign another quarterback?

It’s highly likely that the Saints will look to add another quarterback in the coming days. Entering the season with just two signal-callers is a risky move, especially considering the ever-present injury concerns at the position.

Advertisement

As of now, there have been no credible reports linking New Orleans to any specific quarterback. However, head coach Kellen Moore is expected to explore additional options to provide depth and support behind Spencer Rattler as the 2025 campaign approaches.