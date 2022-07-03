The controversy erupted after a video of wide receiver Deebo Samuel refusing to sign an object to a child went viral on social networks. The San Francisco 49ers player did not apologize for what happened but gave his version of what happened.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was trending on social media after he was caught on video rejecting a child who asked him to autograph a football. The judgment of what the player did was not long in coming, and now it was Samuel who used his Twitter account to explain what happened.

It all started because Deebo Samuel was the star of a football camp held in South Carolina, where many fans and aspiring NFL players were able to get up close and personal with the wide receiver. Undoubtedly, a memorable experience for all those who admire him.

Despite Deebo Samuel's request to leave the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the upcoming NFL season, John Lynch, the franchise's general manager, recently came out to say that letting him go would be foolish, so there would be a hope that he would remain with the team, pleasing the fans who support him.

The reason for Deebo Samuel's refusal to meet the request of a young fan

In the video that went viral on Twitter, Deebo Samuel can be seen walking away at the request of a young boy who was visibly excited to have him around to sign a football with the San Francisco 49ers logo on it. The boy was quick to show his sadness and disappointment with the wide receiver's reaction.

In response to this situation, the company responsible for organizing the football camp in South Carolina with Deebo Samuel posted on Twitter evidence that the San Francisco 49ers player rewarded a young fan with a photo and autograph on a picture of him in action at an NFL game.

In response to this tweet, Samuel justified his refusal to sign the ball for the young fan with a message from his personal account to put an end to the controversy: "400 campers I wasn't able to autograph personal items, but every camper went home with a signed photo.".