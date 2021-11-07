San Francisco 49ers play against Arizona Cardinals today for a game in the Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals meet in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Levi's Stadium on November 7, 2021 at 4:25 PM (ET). Home field is safe. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The 49ers won in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears 33-22 to end a four-week losing streak. The team is not playing like a couple of years ago where it seemed that the 49ers had found the solution with Kyle Shanahan as head coach.

Arizona Cardinals suffered a severe blow against the Packers by losing a home game 21-24, that game was the end of seven fabulous weeks without losing. But the Cardinals are still favorites to join the playoffs, now the team must focus on continuing to win games after the loss to the Packers.

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Time: 4:25 PM (ET)

Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California.

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals: Storylines

The San Francisco 49ers have a negative home record in the 2021 NFL season with three consecutive losses to the Green Bay Packers 28-30, the Seattle Seahawks 21-28 and the Indianapolis Colts 18-30. The overall record is 3-4, all victories on the road. The 49ers offensive line is scoring an average of 24 points per game, and the defense allows up to 24.4 points per game. Jimmy Garoppolo is available for this game with 111/173 passes, 64.2%, 1428 yards, 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Arizona Cardinals have a good record, but the bad news is Kyler Murray, there are doubts about whether Murray is available for this game against the 49ers, the decision will be last minute since Murray did not train all week with the team. Arizona Cardinals are scoring an average of 30.8 points per game as the fourth best offense of the season and the defense is allowing 17.3 points per game as the third best defense. In case Murray can't play, QB2 is Daniel "Colt" McCoy.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 9 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass.

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals: Predictions And Odds

San Francisco 49ers are favorites at home with -3 points to cover and -153 moneyline at FanDuel, they will have a slight advantage against the visitors if QB1 does not play. Arizona Cardinals are underdogs with +3 ATS and +143 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 45 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: San Francisco 49ers -3.



FanDuel San Francisco 49ers -3 / -153 Totals 45 Arizona Cardinals +3 / +143

