Seahawks 2026 draft picks: How many will the Super Bowl champions have in April?

The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2026 offseason with the rare distinction of NFL royalty, fresh off a dominant Super Bowl LX triumph over the Patriots. That title run rewrote narratives across the league, but now questions shift toward April and how they will replenish talent.

With the draft order reset by their championship, they are slated to pick last in each round, a position few contenders ever see. Their haul of 2026 picks is shaped not just by that slot, but by trades and earlier roster moves.

For a franchise that once stockpiled selections and hit on stars across the board, the upcoming draft feels like a tactical puzzle. Seattle’s brain trust must balance needs and leverage, eyeballing every choice from the first round through the later slots.

How many 2026 draft picks will the Seahawks have?

As it stands heading into the 2026 NFL Draft in April, the Seattle Seahawks have a much slimmer haul of draft picks than they did a year ago. After trading away a fourth‑ and a fifth‑round pick to acquire wide receiver Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints, they currently holds four primary selections, plus one in the sixth round.

Rashid Shaheed #22 of the Seattle Seahawks in 2025 (Source: Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

According to available draft order projections and CBS Sports, those picks currently line up as:

Round 1: Pick 26

Round 2: Pick 25 (57 overall)

Round 3: Pick 27 (91 overall)

Round 6: Pick 7 from Cleveland (186 overall)

This allocation marks a dramatic shift from 2025, when Seattle entered the draft with 10 selections, including multiple early‑round assets acquired via trades and compensatory picks earned through free agency activity.

The offseason moves that shaped Seattle’s draft outlook

The relatively light draft board is the byproduct of deliberate roster maneuvers and positioning in free agency. Seattle’s front office opted to use draft capital to address immediate needs, while also focusing on retaining and developing core contributors from their Super Bowl‑winning roster.

That means decisions in free agency could play as large a role in shaping the team as the draft itself. With star players like running back Kenneth Walker III potentially entering contract conversations after a breakout MVP‑caliber postseason performance, their offseason could remain dynamic.

Meanwhile, other free agents such as receiver Jake Bobo, who contributed in the Super Bowl despite injury, are set to hit the open market, forcing Seattle to balance veteran retention against the attraction of new talent.