NY Rangers reportedly face trade threat from rival NY Islanders over Artemi Panarin former teammate

He who seeks shall find—for better or worse. The New York Rangers learn a new lesson from that idiom day in and day out in the NHL. Trading Artemi Panarin away was only the start of the retool in Manhattan. As Chris Drury’s letter to the fans made clear, there’s plenty more where that came from. However, the general manager must tread lightly. One misstep, and the New York Islanders may end up with the biggest trade chip the Blueshirts own: Vincent Trocheck.

Such a piece of business may be the last straw for the organization’s patience with Drury. But then again, the same has been said about previous moves by Drury, and his name is still on the door. As much noise as fans make at Madison Square Garden and on social media, it looks like Drury won’t be going anywhere in the 2025-26 NHL season. What happens after? That’s another question.

There are no shortage of trade candidates interested in Trocheck, who is currently in Milan with Team USA for the 2026 Olympics. Meanwhile, the Rangers back in New York keep working on what a potential trade including Trocheck might look like. All while the NHL is in its Olympic roster freeze, blockading any move—such as trades, call-ups, and anything imaginable. In that regard, a report can’t help but point the Islanders make a solid argument to trade for Trocheck.

As reported by Peter Baugh and Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic, the Islanders boast the prospects and draft assets to catch the biggest fish in the concrete jungle. Moreover, they could even afford an inflated price tag if the Rangers decide to tax the in-state move. From Trocheck’s perspective, it might be an ideal move, as he wouldn’t have to say goodbye to his home in the Big Apple, where he’s been for the past four seasons.

Matthew Schaefer, the new face of the NY Islanders

Rangers and Islanders

As much as logic and data drive every decision in the NHL, emotions also have a big say in the matter and are reserved a seat at the table. Thus, it’s hard to see the Rangers engaging in such a trade to bolster the Isles’ roster. However, Drury has used the hotline to Long Island recently, sending defenseman Carson Soucy to the Islanders.

It was only the fourth trade between the two New York–based organizations in NHL history, and the first in over 15 years. Would it be rare? Extremely—and it would raise eyebrows both in Manhattan and Elmont. But even lightning can strike twice, so it can’t be ruled out entirely.

Trocheck’s contract clause

However, there is a big question mark floating over the “Trocheck to the Islanders” rumors. Trocheck’s contract with the Rangers—which runs through the 2028–29 NHL season—includes a modified no-trade clause (M-NTC) in the form of a 12-team no-trade list.

Whether the Isles are on that list or not has yet to be reported, but it’s a real possibility. In contrast, the Minnesota Wild have emerged as the frontrunner to trade for Trocheck, and reports indicate the organization in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has received the green light from the veteran center.

The Rangers are wary of Trocheck spending so much time with Wild GM Bill Guerin (Team USA’s GM as well) and Quinn Hughes in Milan, as they may well convince him to push for a trade to Minnesota. Still, even if the Wild land Trocheck at a discounted price, it’s a far better outcome than risking him making his way to Long Island.

