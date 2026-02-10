Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential return date revealed as Al Nassr star reportedly ends Saudi Pro League strike

Cristiano Ronaldo has been at the center of intense debate over the past few weeks after launching a high-profile strike against the Saudi Pro League, which resulted in his absence from Al Nassr’s last two matches. However, recent reports indicate that the Portuguese superstar has decided to put the dispute aside and is preparing to return to the pitch.

The veteran forward publicly voiced his dissatisfaction with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), alleging unequal treatment of Al Nassr compared to the other three clubs—Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli—in which the fund holds a 75% stake. According to ESPN, Ronaldo made the decision to rejoin the squad after his primary demands were reportedly met to his satisfaction.

His return comes after Al Nassr managed to secure a 1-0 victory over Al Riyadh and a 2-1 win over Al Ittihad without their captain. Ronaldo is now expected to return to the lineup this Saturday, February 14, for the Saudi Pro League clash against Al Fateh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Jorge Jesus’s side is also scheduled to face FK Arkadag this Wednesday, February 11, in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Two Round of 16, the Portuguese icon is not expected to travel for that mid-week fixture, instead focusing on his fitness for the domestic league return.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Ronaldo’s demands reportedly met by Saudi officials

The protest from Cristiano Ronaldo was fueled by more than just a quiet transfer window. The Portuguese star was reportedly frustrated by the perceived imbalance of support from the PIF, highlighted by the blockbuster move of his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema to league rivals Al Hilal on February 2.

Advertisement

see also Video: Cristiano Ronaldo supported by Al Nassr fans in game vs Al Ittihad as Saudi Pro League strike continues

Tensions began when Al Nassr’s Portuguese leadership—Sporting Director Simao Coutinho and General Manager Jose Semedo—were suspended from their roles. This internal shift was seen as a major obstacle to the club’s ability to recruit high-profile talent and maintain their competitive edge in the title race.

Advertisement

According to ESPN, the PIF intervened to resolve the standoff. To satisfy the 41-year-old’s demands, the fund reportedly cleared all outstanding salary payments for Al Nassr staff and restored full management autonomy to both Coutinho and Semedo.

Following these concessions, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has agreed to end his two-week boycott and rejoin the squad for the final stretch of the 2026 campaign.

Advertisement