NY Mets reveal plans for Bo Bichette in worst-case scenario regarding Francisco Lindor’s injury in 2026

While frustrated about missing the World Baseball Classic, Francisco Lindor is excited to return to the New York Mets for the 2026 MLB campaign. However, as a big hurdle presented itself on the way, president of baseball operations David Stearns revealed who could replace Lindor if he is physically unable to play at the start of the new season—and it’s not Bo Bichette.

Shortly after the Mets received a significant injury update on Lindor from Stearns, the president of baseball operations in Queens voiced another statement in which he hinted at the thorough planning done by the organization.

For Lindor, surgery for a stress reaction on his left hamate bone could be on the horizon. Yet, according to Stearns, he should be good to go on March 26th, when the Mets host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though New York expects Lindor to be back for MLB Opening Day 2026, it doesn’t hurt to plan ahead of time. On that note, Stearns revealed a list of five players who could be asked to fill in for Lindor at the shortstop position. Surprisingly—or not—Bichette, who played shortstop throughout his entire career, is not among the options.

Francisco Lindor in action vs the Guardians on August 06, 2025 in New York City.

Advertisement

Who can play shortstop for the Mets if Lindor is out?

“I think if we need [to replace Lindor at SS], we will tackle that when we get to Opening Day. Right now, we remain optimistic and confident that even if Lindor has to go through surgery, he’ll be back by Opening Day,” Stearns confidently told reporters during his press conference on Tuesday.

Advertisement

see also Not NY Yankees or NY Mets: Zac Gallen reportedly has four strong suitors in free agency

“We have a lot of different [options]. Vidal Brujan, Jackson Cluff, Grae Kessinger. We might see Ronny Mauricio a bit there, Christian Arroyo, [too]. We have a lot of guys in camp with shortstop experience who can play there.”

Advertisement

What does Stearns’ message mean to Bichette?

With his statement on Lindor and the potentially vacant shortstop slot in the lineup, Stearns voiced a loud and clear message that will echo around the clubhouse. For Bichette in particular, Stearns’ answer to the question about the Lindor dilemma means the Mets are committed to playing him at third base.

New York is embracing change in 2026. Recently, the Mets confirmed Juan Soto will have to prepare for a position change. Bichette will, too, as he switches to third base and has now been reassured that New York doesn’t see him as an option at shortstop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Considering how challenging playing at the hot corner can be, the Orange and Blue are entrusting the recent acquisition with a big task right from the get-go. After all, it may be the least the Mets expect from Bichette, who is signed to a three-year, $126 million contract.

SurveyShould Bichette at least be named as an option to play shortstop for the Mets? Should Bichette at least be named as an option to play shortstop for the Mets? already voted 0 people