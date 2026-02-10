Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Forge live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Tigres UANL will play against Forge for the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

What was expected to be a straightforward opening act instead delivered a tight, scoreless battle, as the first leg of this first-round series ended 0-0. Tigres UANL entered as road favorites but couldn’t break through, setting the stage for a decisive return leg with everything still up for grabs.

The Liga MX side now holds the edge heading home, where a win would comfortably send them through, while Forge faces a clear challenge — and a massive opportunity — knowing that an upset victory on the road would secure a historic spot in the next round.

When will the Tigres UANL vs Forge match be played?

This second leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round between Tigres UANL and Forge will be played this Tuesday, February 10 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Ángel Correa of Tigres – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Tigres UANL vs Forge: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Forge in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Tigres UANL and Forge will be broadcast in the United States on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Tubi, TUDN and ViX.