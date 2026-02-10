Bad Bunny reveals true meaning behind No. 64 jersey, names which NFL team he wants to win the Super Bowl again

During Super Bowl LX, Bad Bunny took the stage wearing a jersey with the No. 64, sparking widespread curiosity among fans. Now, the global music star has explained the meaning behind the intriguing number—while also revealing which NFL team he hopes will be the next to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“Why was Bad Bunny wearing No. 64 during the Super Bowl LX halftime show?” quickly became one of the most asked questions following Sunday’s game. The artist has since provided the answer, unveiling that it was in honor

“He died two years ago after the 49ers lost against Kansas City,” Bad Bunny told Harper’s Bazaar. “I always dreamed of taking my uncle to a Super Bowl, so I decided to bring him on my shirt when I performed. Ocasio—his last name, the same as my mom—along with his birth year, ’64. Now all we need is for the 49ers to one day win the Super Bowl again.”

The most-watched Super Bowl halftime show ever

According to the NFL, Bad Bunny’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LX became the most-watched halftime show in history. His 13-minute set peaked at an astonishing 135.4 million viewers, setting a new all-time record.

The league has made a habit of breaking its own viewership marks year after year. Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show at Super Bowl LIX in 2025 previously held the record, but Bad Bunny managed to surpass it and claim the top spot.

With that benchmark now set, speculation has already begun about who will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2027. One thing is certain: the NFL will once again aim to secure a global superstar capable of challenging—if not surpassing—Bad Bunny’s historic numbers.

