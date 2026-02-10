NY Giants news and rumors: John Harbaugh might help Jaxson Dart with former Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow coach

Fresh energy is in the air in the Big Apple as the future unfolds. The arrival of John Harbaugh has the New York Giants dreaming of contention in the NFC East, and new faces are expected in the near term. A former coach of Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow is targeted to join the staff, further boosting the talent of Jaxson Dart.

As they prepare for the upcoming NFL season, the Giants don’t want to rest on their laurels. It will be crucial to surround Harbaugh with the best possible support to ensure a coaching staff that meets the demands of the situation.

According to insider Mike Garafolo on his X account, one of the names set to be interviewed to potentially join as the new QB coach is Brian Callahan, former head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Experience elevating QBs

Brian Callahan has established himself as a premier developer of NFL quarterbacks, marked by his ability to elevate both established veterans and rising superstars.

Cincinnati Bengals’ Brian Callahan looks on as Joe Burrow.

Advertisement

During his stint as the Detroit Lions’ quarterbacks coach (2016–2017), he was instrumental in Matthew Stafford’s evolution into a more efficient passer; under Callahan’s guidance in 2017, Stafford reached a then-career-high 99.3 passer rating, finishing third in the league in passing yards (4,446) and fourth in touchdowns (29).

Advertisement

see also Giants legend makes a bold comparison between Jaxson Dart, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

Later, as the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals (2019–2023), Callahan played a pivotal role in the meteoric rise of Joe Burrow. He helped mold Burrow into an elite signal-caller who led the NFL in completion percentage in 2021 and spearheaded a historic run to Super Bowl LVI.

Advertisement

The confidence placed in Dart

Although franchises are still in the process of building their rosters and staffs, the Giants have one thing clear: Jaxson Dart is set to be the team’s new leader. After the failed experiment with Russell Wilson, New York is placing its trust in what the former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback can deliver in the upcoming campaign.