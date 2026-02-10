Patriots tackle Will Campbell makes shocking admission on why he struggled to protect Drake Maye in Super Bowl LX

During Super Bowl LX, New England Patriots left tackle Will Campbell struggled to protect quarterback Drake Maye. Now, following the team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Campbell has revealed the reason he was unable to slow down Seattle’s relentless pass rush.

Campbell was one of the most heavily criticized Patriots players after Super Bowl LX. The rookie left tackle had a difficult night against the Seahawks’ defensive line, but he has since provided context for his performance.

According to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com, Campbell revealed that he played the last part of the 2025 NFL season with a torn ligament in his knee. While he acknowledged that he underperformed on the biggest stage, the lingering injury may explain why he lacked full confidence and mobility during the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New England needs a stronger offensive line

Throughout the 2025 season, Drake Maye was among the most sacked quarterbacks in the NFL. That issue was magnified in Super Bowl LX, where he was taken down seven times—clear evidence that the Patriots’ offensive line remains a major concern.

Although Campbell, who refused to speak to media after Super Bowl LX, allowed 14 pressures, the most he gave up in any game during the 2025 campaign, he was not solely responsible for the protection breakdowns. The struggles extended across the entire offensive line, highlighting a unit that requires significant improvement heading into 2026.

Advertisement

There is no question that Drake Maye has the talent to be a franchise quarterback. However, NFL history is filled with gifted signal-callers whose careers were hindered by poor offensive line play—just ask Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert. If the Patriots want Maye to succeed long term, fixing the offensive line must be a top priority.

Advertisement