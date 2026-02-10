Not NY Yankees or NY Mets: Zac Gallen reportedly has four strong suitors in free agency

Spring training is underway for pitchers and catchers on the New York Yankees and New York Mets. Among many other things, that means Zac Gallen’s options keep narrowing down as the 30-year-old starting pitcher remains unsigned for the 2026 MLB season.

According to a report around MLB, the veteran born and raised in Somerdale, New Jersey will not be heading to the Tri-State area, as the Mets and Yankees have shown no interest in him. Instead, there are four suitors leading the race to acquire him shortly before Opening Day.

“Teams showing the most interest: San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks,” MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported on Gallen’s market heading into the 2026 campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Nightengale reported, Gallen is the top remaining free agent. For a reliable starter who has been relatively durable throughout his career, Gallen still being unsigned by mid-February wasn’t on many fans’ offseason bingo cards.

Freddy Peralta is new starting pitcher for NY Mets after trade

Advertisement

Gallen’s contracts

Gallen narrowly avoided arbitration last season. Instead, he signed a one-year, $13.5 million extension with the Diamondbacks. He’s made quite a lasting impression in Arizona, as the D-backs are interested in re-signing him. However, they must now compete with the rest of MLB on the open market.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets’ new star Freddy Peralta makes something clear about Francisco Alvarez

Contrary to past years, Gallen is now an unrestricted free agent (UFA), so the decision is entirely his to make. Needless to say, he is taking his sweet time. The clock is ticking, though. Gallen might be wise to find a new home soon. If not, he may play the waiting game in case something occurs during the World Baseball Classic or spring training and a new team finds itself in need of an ace.

Advertisement

Still, that is all filled with ifs, and right now, Gallen knows few certainties. At the moment, what seems crystal clear is that the New Jersey native won’t don pinstripes — not in Queens nor in the Bronx.

SurveyWhere will Gallen sign in 2026? Where will Gallen sign in 2026? already voted 0 people

Advertisement