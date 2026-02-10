Lionel Messi poses with gift from Neymar Jr years after Barcelona, PSG stints together

Throughout his illustrious career, Lionel Messi has shared the pitch with world-class talents, but few connections have matched his bond with Neymar Jr. Having spent years as teammates at both FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, the duo developed a relationship that extends far beyond the pitch. Today, that friendship remains as strong as ever, as evidenced by a recent gesture from the Brazilian star.

Since the moment Neymar arrived in Catalonia, the two formed an instant chemistry. Their bond became iconic, even as rivals—most notably when an image of Messi consoling Neymar after Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final went viral. Currently back with his boyhood club, Santos FC, Neymar recently sent a special memento to his long-time friend.

Santos FC shared an image on Tuesday, featuring Messi and his sons, Thiago and Mateo, posing with the club’s iconic number 10 jersey. The shirt was personally signed and dedicated by Neymar, representing a powerful link between two of soccer greatest legacies.

“From Neymar Jr. to Lionel Messi. From the Prince to the Genius,” Santos FC wrote on social media. “The sacred jersey, of inestimable value, with the number immortalized by the King. The 10 of Neymar. The 10 of Messi. The 10 of Pelé. An infinite legacy in the history of soccer”.

Messi was the driving force behind Neymar’s move to Barcelona

The deep respect between the two stars dates back to the 2011 Club World Cup final, where Messi’s Barcelona defeated Neymar’s Santos 4-0. It was that encounter that convinced Neymar to fulfill his dream of playing in Europe alongside the Argentine.

Despite receiving more lucrative offers—including a ‘blank check’ from Real Madrid—Neymar’s heart was set on the Camp Nou. In a February 2025 interview with the PodPah podcast, Neymar reflected on the decision that changed his career.

“Barcelona offered me a fixed sum, while Real Madrid offered a blank check: I could have asked for whatever I wanted, even triple. Florentino Perez wanted me, but I preferred to play with Messi,” Neymar revealed. “Messi helped me from the moment I arrived at Barcelona. He supported me. I talked to him like he was my idol… I was able to learn everything from him“.