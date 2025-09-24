Seahawks CB gets high praise amid impressive performances off waivers

The Seattle Seahawks bounced back from a close loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener with two big wins. They pulled off a second-half comeback against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 to secure a 31-17 win. On Sunday, they dominated the struggling New Orleans Saints, 44-13, to go over the .500 mark and send a message to the rest of the league.

While the offense has taken most of the attention so far, the Seahawks’ defense has played at a high level, too, and they found a good player on waivers to enhance their dominance.

Seahawks’ cornerback Derion Kendrick put on a solid performance against the Saints, including his second interception in as many weeks. He finished with four tackles and three passes defended in addition to the pick.

Derion Kendrick gets high praise after Week 3 performance

In the wake of his big performance, Jonathan Eig of “12th Man Rising” had nothing but good things to say about Kendrick, who went from being released by the Los Angeles Rams to shining with the Hawks.

“He came to the Seahawks to provide depth behind starters Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, and Josh Jobe, and quickly established himself as the fourth corner ahead of veteran Shaq Griffin,” Eig wrote. “When everyone is healthy, Spoon and Jobe can trade off manning the slot, but with the Hawks’ top corner out this week, Jobe stayed on the perimeter the entire game opposite Woolen. When the Saints went to three receivers, Kendrick forgot the call to play in the slot. In a word, he was outstanding. When playing man coverage, Kendrick often had to follow the Saints’ best receiver, Chris Olave. He did surrender a couple of short outs to the New Orleans’ star, but he shut those plays down quickly, allowing no yards after the catch.”

The Seahawks will face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, hoping to continue their good moment in the league. The Seahawks are on the right track to conquer the NFC West, but the schedule won’t be easy.