Aaron Rodgers has clear opportunity to reunite with another familiar face on Mike Tomlin’s Steelers

Among many things, Aaron Rodgers is known for his loyalty, often reaching out to former teammates to join him wherever he goes in the NFL. Now, as Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 8-6 — taking a firm step towards clinching a playoff spot — one friend of Rodgers could join the squad in The City of Bridges.

Rodgers, Tomlin, and the Steelers sent the rest of the NFL a message with their 28-15 win over the Miami Dolphins. Virtually holding a 1.5 game lead over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, the division is now theirs to lose. Despite the strong offensive performance, Pittsburgh could add more weapons to its offense.

On that note, Allen Lazard has been released by the New York Jets and is now a free agent in the NFL. Based on Lazard and Rodgers’ friendship—and their history playing together in the league—it’s not hard to imagine he could sign with the Steelers.

Joining his good old reliable quarterback on a playoff contender could be just what the doctor ordered for Lazard, who has registered 10 receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown so far in the 2025 NFL season. If he does join Pittsburgh, Lazard would boast an impressive mark, having played alongside Rodgers in each of his eight seasons in the league.

Allen Lazard with the New York Jets

Lazard fits the Steelers’ criteria

Following the triumph in Week 15, Rodgers delivered a very powerful statement on his teammates. The Steelers’ lineup on offense doesn’t feature the biggest household names—aside from talents like D.K. Metcalf and Rodgers himself. Against the Dolphins, several overlooked talents took over, leading the team to victory. Playing with a chip on their shoulder has certainly paid off for the team in the City of Bridges.

“There’s some castoffs if you look at our roster, which makes it really special,” Rodgers admitted, via ESPN. “Kenny Gainwell signed a next-to-nothing contract. Connor Heyward, an afterthought, had a touchdown run. Marquez has been on a couple teams. Adam Thielen got cut. Samuel was on the street for a long time. So, [that] says a lot about the character of the guys we brought in.“

Rodgers might have some serious manifesting skills. Less than a day after his comment on the “underdog” mentality within the locker room, Lazard has now become available.

Background

Lazard played five years with Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers (2018–2022) before joining him in his adventure with the New York Jets (2023–2024). They say third time’s the charm; for Lazard and Rodgers, that may mean they could finally hoist their first joint Super Bowl ring if the 30-year-old wideout signs with Tomlin’s Steelers.

