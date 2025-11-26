Seahawks defender gets notable honor from PFF

The Seattle Seahawks bounced back from a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 with a 30-point performance against the Tennessee Titans. Cam Ward and Co. put up a good fight against Mike Macdonald’s team, scoring 24 points.

Sam Darnold played like his old self, going 16 of 26 for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Zach Charbonnet contributed 35 yards and one touchdown on six carries. Jason Myers added 12 points to round up a solid afternoon.

Seattle continues to play at a high level, and its defense continues to disrupt every week. One of its best players received honors from Pro Football Focus after a solid performance.

PFF lauds Derick Hall after a solid performance

On Monday, PFF’s X account celebrated Seahawks EDGE Derick Hall over his solid performance against the Tennessee Titans. Hall was named the unsung hero of Week 12.

“Every week, there’s a player who dominates but doesn’t get enough love from the national media. This week’s superstar is Seahawks edge defender Derick Hall. Against the Titans, Hall led the way for Seattle front that racked up 42 total pressures. He finished as the sixth-highest graded defender this week, with a 91.1 PFF grade, generated eight pressures and recorded a sack. Hall’s 34.8 pressure percentage in Week 12 is the fourth-highest by a player in a single week this season,” read the post.

After a close loss to the Rams, the Seahawks returned to winning ways. The competition became harder for them with the surge of the San Francisco 49ers, but they appear to be on the right track.