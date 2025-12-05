Seahawks defender praised amid Sam Darnold’s struggles

The Seattle Seahawks bounced back from their 21-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with back-to-back wins against the Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings. They are well alive in the race to win the NFC West division, but the Rams appear to be too strong.

Sam Darnold struggled in the last couple of games, taking a lot of punishment from opposing defenses (five sacks in the last three games) and struggling to be accurate (four interceptions).

The Seahawks are an intriguing team in the NFC, but it’s clear that the quarterback needs to maintain a certain level of performance to give their team a chance to win. While Darnold needs to figure his situation out, the team’s defense has played at a high level.

Seahawks defender earns high praise

During Thursday’s edition of his NFL Heat Index, Fox Sports reporter Eric Williams mentioned linebacker Ernest Jones IV as one of the hottest players in the league after his most recent performance.

“The vocal leader in the middle of one of the top defenses in the league, Jones keyed a dominant performance by the Seahawks, finishing with 12 combined tackles and two interceptions, including one returned for an 85-yard score as Seattle shut out the Minnesota Vikings last week,” Williams wrote. “Jones leads Seattle with 83 combined tackles. His five interceptions are tied for second-most in the league a nd tops among linebackers. Sam Darnold has struggled at times in big games so far this season, but the way Jones and the defense are playing still gives the Seahawks a chance to make a deep playoff run.”

In 10 games, Jones has recorded 83 tackles, 0.5 sacks, five interceptions for 150 yards and one touchdown, and seven passes defended.