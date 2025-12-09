Jerry Jones sends clear message to Dak Prescott and Cowboys after Eagles’ loss to Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys’ latest loss to the Detroit Lions put their fight for the division — and their playoff hopes — in serious jeopardy. However, the recent defeat of the Philadelphia Eagles at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers gives Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott, and the rest of America’s Team renewed hope of staying alive once the regular season comes to an end.

In a recent appearance on 105.3 The FAN, according to Jon Machota via X, the Cowboys’ top executive expressed enthusiasm about his team’s fresh chance to get back in the mix and fight for a Wild Card spot.

“Real excited. They didn’t even need to put any fuel in the plane. I flew up here on my own. We sure got a shot at this thing,” Jones firmly stated. With just a handful of games remaining, they can’t afford to squander any more opportunities from here on out.

Cowboys’ playoff chances

According to the latest projections from the NFL’s official site, the Dallas Cowboys have a 10% chance of earning a Wild Card spot heading into Week 15. Is that a lot? No. But it certainly means all hope is not lost for this team.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys’ last chances

The Dallas Cowboys face a crucial four-game stretch that will be instrumental in securing their path to the playoffs. Their upcoming challenges include two important matchups at home, hosting both the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium.

Following these home games, the Cowboys will take to the road for two NFC East rivalry contests, traveling to face the Washington Commanders and concluding the sequence with a decisive matchup against the New York Giants. Performing well in this mix of non-conference tests and vital divisional battles is key for Dallas to lock up a postseason berth.

NFC East current standings