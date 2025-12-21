Trending topics:
Seahawks defensive star doesn’t hold back against Rams players after TNF win

The Seattle Seahawks are for real.

By Ernesto Cova

Mike Macdonald of the Seahawks.
Mike Macdonald of the Seahawks.

The Seattle Seahawks secured a major win on Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams. After losing their Week 11 matchup, 21-19, they stayed in the race to win the NFC West title, and their Week 16 win put them closer to that goal. 

Despite trailing the Rams 30-14 early in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks forced overtime with a 16-point final period. They won 38-37 after a 2-point conversion to improve to 12-3 and become the sole leaders of the division ahead of the final two games of the season. 

Sam Darnold proved that he can rise to the occasion and lead his team to the promised land, going 22 of 34 for 270 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Despite Matthew Stafford (29 of 49 for 457 yards and three touchdowns) and Puka Nacua’s (12 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns) big nights, the Seahawks made a statement in Lumen Field. 

Ernest Jones IV calls out Rams players after TNF win

Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV sent a strong message to the Rams players after the game. The Seahawks’ captain went in on his former team for laughing at Seattle before the duel was over. 

Sam Darnold QB

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks.

“They went to laughing in our face, and they thought this s— was over with,” Jones explained. “…They thought it was over with. But around here we play until the last snap, last whistle.” 

Jones doubled down during his press availability, telling reporters that the defense felt disrespected by the Rams’ antics.

“It’s disrespectful as a defense,” Jones added. “Disrespectful to the game. There’s too much time left on the clock for you to be thinking it’s over. I won’t put any names on it, but they know, and we won.” 

The Seahawks are in full control of their destiny, but their next two games will be challenging (at Panthers in Week 17 and at 49ers in Week 19), too. 

