Seahawks LB compared to Bobby Wagner amid big season

Bobby Wagner may not play in Seattle anymore, but the Seahawks have found someone pretty similar.

By Ernesto Cova

Bobby Wagner had a winning era with Seattle Seahawks
© Grant Halverson/Getty ImagesBobby Wagner had a winning era with Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are playing at a high level in the 2025 NFL season. The NFC West team has elevated its game with the arrival of Sam Darnold, who has created a terrific duo with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Mike MacDonald’s team is playing an entertaining brand of football, but they are also a menace on defense. The Seahawks are 5-2 after beating the Houston Texans in Week 7 and are preparing to return to the field in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders.

Besides Darnold and JSN playing at a high level, the Seahawks have relied on their defense to win games.

Seahawks LB compared to Bobby Wagner

Doug Farrar of SB Nation showered Seahawks’ linebacker Ernest Jones with praise this week. The analyst compared Jones to one of the most iconic linebackers in team history, Bobby Wagner.

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) in action during the game between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders played in Landover, Maryland.

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner

“That poked the Seahawks, who had been looking for such a linebacker since Bobby Wagner’s salad days (Remember Jordyn Brooks? Woof.) to give Jones a new three-year, $28.5 million contract with $15 million guaranteed. Based on Jones’ performance so far in 2025, that’s a serious bargain. Through Seattle’s first seven games of the new season, Jones has a sack, five pressures, 41 solo tackles, 18 stops. and he’s allowed 25 catches on 34 targets for 310 yards, 15 yards after the catch, one touchdown, three interceptions, one pass breakup, and an opponent passer rating of 73.3,” he said.

Jones has made a strong impression on fans and analysts. The Seahawks’ defense has been their presentation card in recent times. The Legion of Boom is no more, but they can create another intimidating unit with Jones as the cornerstone. 

