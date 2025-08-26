Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel should be traded, former Browns QB suggests

With Joe Flacco confirmed as the new starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns this NFL season, and following the departures of Kenny Pickett and Tyler Huntley, questions are beginning to swirl around the future of both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel within Kevin Stefanski’s squad.

The Browns have been a topic of debate for several weeks due to the depth and talent at the quarterback position on their roster — a situation that sparked constant discussion, perhaps overshadowing other areas that deserved more attention.

Robert Griffin III, who played in Cleveland back in 2016, is familiar with some of the behind-the-scenes dynamics within the organization. In a recent conversation with the media, he shared his thoughts on what should happen with either Sanders or Gabriel in the near future.

“I think the Cleveland Browns need to trade Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel,“ he said on “Outta Pocket.” “Right now, they have a toxic environment around their quarterback situation, and it’s not a growth environment for either guy. So right now, you need to allow Shedeur Sanders to be the guy that you’re tabbing as your quarterback of the future, or you need to allow Dillon Gabriel to be the quarterback that you’re tabbing as your quarterback of the future.

Dillon Gabriel #5 and Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.

“Because having them together on the roster right now, after you traded up to get Dillon Gabriel in the third round, you drafted Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round after he slid from the first round, which many people like myself believe he should’ve been a first-round quarterback because of the tape – not just because of the name.

“You’ve created an environment where there’s so much fanfare around it that the most popular guy on your roster is the fourth-string quarterback on your team, because you made it that way. You didn’t allow him to go out and compete like you would a third-round pick in Dillon Gabriel, because you had a third-round pick in Dillon Gabriel.”

Flacco takes the reins

In a move that solidifies their quarterback situation, the Cleveland Browns have officially named veteran Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback for Week 1 of the upcoming season. The decision comes after Flacco beat out a crowded quarterback room in training camp.

His leadership, experience, and strong performance during preseason workouts ultimately earned him the nod over younger options. Flacco will lead the Browns as they look to get off to a strong start, beginning with their highly anticipated opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

When and where do the Browns kick off their season?

The Cleveland Browns will kick off their highly anticipated 2025 season with a divisional rivalry showdown. They are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at their home stadium, Huntington Bank Field, in Cleveland. The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 7, at 1:00 PM ET.

