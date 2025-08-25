NFL News: Shedeur Sanders’ Browns teammate could go back to college football

The Cleveland Browns have showcased an unblemished record in the 2025 NFL preseason, securing victories against the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Rams. Under head coach Kevin Stefanski, the team has demonstrated its potential for excellence, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders delivering promising performances. Despite this success, the roster could experience a shake-up as one player could return to college football.

According to Mike Florio, rookie Quinshon Judkins retains the option to return to college football. Though it seemed his future was set with the Browns, the team decided against signing him, and he still has not landed a professional contract. This development leaves the door open for him to return to the NCAA if he chooses. It also allows him the possibility of entering the 2026 NFL Draft should he not sign with Cleveland.

The Cleveland Browns would benefit from adding talent like Quinshon Judkins, but off-field controversies complicate his NFL entry. In July 2025, authorities arrested the young player on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. Although the case was dismissed for lack of evidence, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports contract negotiations have stalled. While neither party discloses details, Judkins’ issues likely play a role, as the NFL conducts its own investigation.

Quinshon Judkins has reportedly not decided to return to college football yet, as the situation will remain uncertain until the NFL concludes its investigation. However, it is evident that his personal circumstances have shifted his prospects for joining the league. Returning to the NCAA could bolster his profile, attracting renewed interest from the Browns and potentially other franchises across the league.

Quinshon Judkins #10 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp.

Quinshon Judkins had a solid performance in his last season with the Ohio State Buckeyes

In the 2024-25 season, Quinshon Judkins made a significant impact with the Ohio State Buckeyes, amassing 1,060 rushing yards on 194 carries. He also showcased his versatility by scoring 14 touchdowns and adding 161 receiving yards on 22 receptions. This impressive performance solidified his status alongside TreVeyon Henderson as one of college football’s premier running backs.

While his future remains somewhat uncertain, Judkins could still join the Cleveland Browns for the 2025-26 NFL season. According to Mary Kay Cabot, the team might secure an exception to mitigate any risks of signing him. This indicates that his talent continues to hold value in Cleveland, where he is viewed as a potential successor to Nick Chubb.