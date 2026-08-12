Browns QB competition takes unexpected turn between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson will start the Browns' preseason opener against the Bears, but the QB1 battle is far from over.

The Cleveland Browns are giving Deshaun Watson the first opportunity to make his case in the 2026 quarterback competition. Head coach Todd Monken has named Watson the starter for Cleveland’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, putting the veteran quarterback in the spotlight as he battles Shedeur Sanders for the QB1 job.

The decision is significant because Watson and Sanders have emerged as the two leading candidates in a quarterback room that also includes Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green. Watson getting the first preseason start could be viewed as an early indication that he has gained an edge over Sanders.

However, the Browns are making sure the competition remains alive. Sanders will get his own opportunity to start Cleveland’s second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, giving the him a chance to respond immediately.

Advertisement

Does Deshaun Watson have the edge over Shedeur Sanders?

Watson being named the starter against Chicago is an important development, particularly after the veteran recently received all of the first-team reps on a training-camp day that was originally expected to belong to Sanders.

That does not mean Monken has already decided who will be Cleveland’s starting quarterback in Week 1. The Browns have deliberately structured the opening of the preseason to give both Watson and Sanders a chance to lead the offense.

Still, Watson now has the first opportunity to set the tone. A strong performance against Chicago could put additional pressure on Sanders before his turn against Buffalo.

Advertisement

When will the Browns decide their QB1?

The most important takeaway is that Watson’s start against Chicago should not be interpreted as the end of the competition. Monken has already made it clear through the preseason rotation that both quarterbacks will have meaningful opportunities.

At the same time, the sequence matters. Watson gets the first call, Sanders gets the second, and both performances will give Cleveland’s coaching staff more information before the regular season arrives.

The Browns appear determined to let the quarterbacks settle the competition on the field. For now, Watson has the early edge, but Sanders will have his chance to change the conversation against the Bills.