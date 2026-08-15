Deshaun Watson edges Shedeur Sanders as Browns QB battle intensifies during 2026 NFL Preseason

Deshaun Watson might have just gotten the better of Shedeur Sanders during the first Cleveland Browns preseason game.

The 2026 NFL Preseason can help the Cleveland Browns to establish who wins their QB battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. As their first game went, it seems the veteran is edging the sophomore.

The Browns played their first preseason game against the Chicago Bears. New head coach Todd Monken saw it as an opportunity to have both quarterbacks in action. They both got reps.

While none of them had an immediate out-of-this-world performance. Deshaun Watson looked a bit better than Shedeur Sanders. However, both had turnovers, just from different kinds.

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Watson vs Sanders

Needless to say, both have ways to go as the Bears beat the Browns 34-10. Deshaun Watson started the game and completed 11/15 passes for 126 yards and a 98.2 passer rating. He had a fumble that cost the Browns a possession.

Shedeur Sanders had a few good throws today, but the INT was unfortunately emblematic of his main flaws.



Lackadaisical dropback footwork leads to him being behind in the concept, drifting past optimal depth.



Cleveland’s QB of the future comes in ‘27 imo. pic.twitter.com/40xLPyeeC0 — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) August 15, 2026

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders completed 6/11 passes for just 79 yards and a gross interception for a 39.6 passer rating. While both have ways to go to become fearsome quarterbacks, it is clear that Deshaun Watson had a better performance.

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Dillon Gabriel also played vs Bears

Gabriel is the third wheel on the Browns QB roster. The former Oregon signal-caller also played in the game. Gabriel had a modest 5/8 line for 23 yards and one interception as well.

The Browns have plenty of issues regarding the quarterback. They have controversial figures playing well below a starting level. Hence, head coach Todd Monken should really emphasize the offense to be simplified for the QB.