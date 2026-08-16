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Todd Monken praises Deshaun Watson after Browns’ first preseason game where Shedeur Sanders didn’t shine

Deshaun Watson has been endorsed by his Cleveland Browns head coach, hinting at him winning the QB battle over Shedeur Sanders.

Head coach Todd Monken of the Cleveland Browns
© Nick Cammett/Getty ImagesHead coach Todd Monken of the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns lost their first 2026 NFL Preseason game but according to head coach Todd Monken, the expensive Deshaun Watson did good. However, this might be also because Shedeur Sanders didn’t shine whatsoever.

Despite losing 34-10, Monken said Deshaun Watsonfunctioned at a high level” against the Bears. Monken also added “It was so cool to watch him play. I get all of the frustration by fans, himself (with the past), but for him to come back and work like he did is an unbelievable credit to him.

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While nothing definitive has happened regarding the battle between Watson and Sanders, it seems like Monken is clearly leaning towards the veteran right now. Maturity might be a factor, as Sanders stood by his decision despite throwing an ugly interception.

Watson advantages over Sanders

Watson has more experience operating a pro offense, he processes faster than Sanders and executes the playbook in a better way. That being said, it’s not like Watson is a top-tier quarterback in the NFL by any means, though he was about eight years ago.

Durability is a concern for Watson as he has dealt with plenty of heavy injuries throughout his career. Also, Watson is still very turnover prone. The fact is that these two quarterbacks could easily interchange positions throughout the season.

See also

Browns assistant coach provides optimist outlook on Quinshon Judkins amid Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson QB battle

The Browns QB room ranks among the worst in NFL

Per CBS Sports‘ Jordan Dajani, the Cleveland Browns have the worst quarterback situation in the NFL for the upcoming 2026 season. Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Taylen Green are not convincing anyone of their ceiling.

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Bruno Milano
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