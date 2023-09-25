Shocking stat proves why Dolphins have the most explosive offense in the NFL

The Miami Dolphinsscored 70 points against the Denver Broncos, which was the second-highest scoring total in NFL history, falling just a couple of points shy of the record.

They scored ten touchdowns and dominated almost at will, leaving the Broncos’ apparently-elite defense in shambles, and putting up explosive play after explosive play.

Notably, a lot of that had to do with their speed, and we’re not talking just about Tyreek Hill. Apparently, several Dolphins players had three of the fastest recorded speeds in the league this season on Sunday’s win.

Dolphins Have The Fastest Offense In The League

“In Sunday’s 70-20 win over the Broncos, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill reached a top speed of 22.07 mph on a 15-yard catch, which was the fastest speed of any ball carrier in the NFL this season,” wrote Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk.

“In the same game, Dolphins running back Devon Archane hit a speed of 21.93 mph on a 67-yard touchdown run. That was the second-fastest any ball carrier has run this season,” Smith added.

If that wasn’t enough, the Dolphins actually have the top six fastest speed by ball carriers through the first three weeks of the season, with RB Raheem Mostert also joining the party:

“In fact, the top six fastest speeds by ball carriers this season all belong to the Dolphins: Hill and Archane yesterday, followed by Hill’s 47-yard catch in Week One at 21.66mph, followed by Raheem Mostert’s 43-yard touchdown in Week Two at 21.62 mph, followed by Hill’s 35-yard touchdown in Week One at 21.52 mph, followed by another Archane run yesterday at 21.50 mph.”

Speed and acceleration aren’t everything in this sport, but they definitely help. Mike McDaniel’s offense is a treat to watch, and the best part is that they’re just getting started.