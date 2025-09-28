Skip Bayless says Jonathan Taylor could emulate OPOY winner this season

While Daniel Jones is having a terrific 2025 NFL season, star running back Jonathan Taylor isn’t too far behind. The 26-year-old is off to a remarkable start, as he’s helped the Indianapolis Colts to a 3-0 record as one of the best teams in the league.

In three games, Taylor has recorded 60 carries for 338 yards and three touchdowns, as well as catching eight passes for 93 yards and one touchdown. The Colts will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, hoping that Taylor can continue to perform at a high level.

The former No. 41 overall pick has drawn a lot of attention after three games, and he’s been subjected to many comparisons, including one with arguably the best running back in the league: Saquon Barkley.

Skip Bayless compares Jonathan Taylor to Saquon Barkley

In a recent episode of the “The Arena: Gridiron” podcast, veteran analyst Skip Bayless said Taylor has earned a comparison to the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Barkley.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was an All-Pro in 2021

“All of a sudden, Jonathan Taylor looks like this year’s Saquon,” he said. “To me, and I don’t know if he can take the pounding and stay upright the whole year. They’re gonna have to be careful, because he’s high carries, but he’s just dominating. He’s leading the league in yards through three weeks, and he hits home runs. I thought he was older than this. He’s still only 26, so I thought he was like 29 or close to 30.”

Taylor is a superstar, and if he keeps this up, he might finally claim his spot as the undisputed best running back or offensive weapon in all of football.