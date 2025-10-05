Spencer Rattler could make history with 11th NFL loss

Spencer Rattler will face off against a dangerous defense in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season. The second-year quarterback will take on the New York Giants to try to end the New Orleans Saints‘ four-game losing streak to start the campaign.

Rattler beat rookie Tyler Shough to start for the Saints after Derek Carr retired from the game. The former South Carolina quarterback is off to a rough start with the NFC South franchise, but the Giants present him a good opportunity to enter the win column.

In four games, Rattler has thrown for 756 yards and five touchdowns against one interception. While solid, those numbers haven’t translated into wins and fans have grown frustrated with the team’s current situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spencer Rattler could join unflattering club with loss to Giants

Rattler will play his 11th professional game on Sunday, on the verge of joining a club that not so many would like to be a part of. Analyst Mike Florio noted that since 1950, only four quarterbacks have gone 0-11 to start their careers. Only two have lost their first 12 career games, and one went 0-13 or worse.

Spencer Rattler #2 of the New Orleans Saints

Advertisement

“Stan Gelbaugh and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman each started their careers at 0-11,” Florio wrote. “Jack Trudeau started 0-12. The leader is DeShone Kizer, who went 0-15 for the 2017 Browns.”

Advertisement

The Saints are one of the worst teams in the NFL, alongside the Tennessee Titans, but they could still send a message with a win against the Giants, who beat the Los Angeles Chargers last week. There might be hope for him even after a loss, as Troy Aikman went on to win three Super Bowls after a tough career start.