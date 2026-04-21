Steelers admit Aaron Rodgers’ deadline might extend, but Art Rooney II remains optimistic

Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a definitive statement about his NFL future, something that has become a recurring theme for him. The Pittsburgh Steelers are still eagerly awaiting an answer, while Art Rooney predicts that a decision will come soon, though not before the Draft.

“I don’t know if it’ll be before the draft,” Rooney told Bob Pompeani of CBS Pittsburgh. “I think it’ll be soon; can’t put an exact date on it or anything like that, but yeah, I think it’ll happen sooner — one way or the other.”

Only a few days remain until the next draft, and in Steel City there is still no answer. Will the former Super Bowl champion return to the Steelers for a shot at redemption?

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A potential scenario if Rodgers doesn’t return

The Pittsburgh Steelers are carefully evaluating their options at quarterback as uncertainty looms over Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team. While the front office remains hopeful for a veteran return, they have bolstered the depth chart to ensure stability in the pocket regardless of the outcome.

Will Howard #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If the future Hall of Famer decides to retire or move on, the Steelers might resort to Will Howard to lead the offense in 2026. Howard, who has shown flashes of physical upside and poise, is being prepared to step into the starting role, providing the franchise with a younger alternative should they need to pivot away from the Rodgers era.

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Will the Steelers select a quarterback in the next draft?

Pittsburgh is entering the 2026 NFL Draft with the 21st overall pick, and while offensive line and wide receiver are major needs, the quarterback situation remains a significant subplot. If the front office decides to look for a long-term solution under center, Ty Simpson from Alabama is widely considered the top potential target who could still be available in the first round.

Other name linked to Steel City is Drew Allar from Penn State, who offers the prototypical size the team often values.