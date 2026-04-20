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Steelers get concerning update as LT Broderick Jones suffers setback in injury recovery

The Pittsburgh Steelers might not be able to count on left tackle Broderick Jones for the foreseeable future.

Broderick Jones #77 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesBroderick Jones #77 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a good offensive line but news are not great. Left tackle Broderick Jones has been dealing with a neck injury and the latest reports are not great.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jones suffered a setback and will be examined this week to determine if the left tackle will be ready for training camp or until the start of the season. Jones started 11 games for the Steelers’ last season.

Mike McCarthy’s era needs a good offensive line

McCarthy’s scheme is based off a running game and to do so, he needs a good offensive line. Establishing the run is key for McCarthy as it leaves room for the quarterback to play freely. Jones, as the left tackle, is the one who protects the QB’s blind side.

Head coach Mike McCarthy

Head coach Mike McCarthy

Having a good offensive line is key for a unit to be serviceable. A good O-line makes a bad QB decent, a decent QB good, a good QB excellent, and an excellent QB elite. With the whole Steelers QB situation as a question mark, the more important the offensive line becomes.

See also

Steelers reportedly eye Carson Beck for 2026 NFL Draft but hope Aaron Rodgers returns

Where did the Steelers O-line rank in 2025?

According to PFF’s final 2025 rankings, the Steelers O-line ranked eighth-best in the NFL. They had the second-best O-line in terms of pass-blocking efficiency. Pittsburgh’s O-line allowed just 117 pressures and 17 sacks across 596 snaps.

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Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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