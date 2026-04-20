Steelers resort to Will Howard as Aaron Rodgers has yet to announce future decision

Aaron Rodgers is making the Pittsburgh Steelers wait before announcing his plans for the future. According to reports, Rodgers is kicking the can until after the 2026 NFL Draft. In the meantime, second-year quarterback Will Howard is running the show on Mike McCarthy’s offense.

“The Steelers have not received word from Aaron Rodgers on his future and there is no expectation of a final decision prior to the NFL Draft,” as reported by NFL Network’s insider Ian Rapoport.

It looks like Rodgers is ignoring the Steelers’ ideal deadline ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Heading into the Draft with little certainties around the future of their franchise quarterback, the Steelers could be out in the dark.

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Does selecting another quarterback with a late-round selection make sense for Pittsburgh? Reports suggest the Steelers are eyeing Carson Beck, yet re-signing A-Rod is the top priority. The organization’s decision-making in the upcoming Draft could paint a clear picture on just how confident they are that Rodgers will return.

Will Howard #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Howard is temporary QB1

Aaron Rodgers is not expected in attendance as the Steelers’ 2026 minicamp is underway in the City of Bridges. With Rodgers out of the picture, it’s Howard—entering his second NFL season after winning the 2024 National Championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes—who is taking over as the starting quarterback.

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It goes without saying, but Howard is virtually keeping Rodgers’ seat warm as the future Hall of Fame member makes up his mind. Pittsburgh remains confident Rodgers will be back for the 2026 campaign.

Could Steelers start Howard?

However, if a wrench is thrown in the Steelers’ works, McCarthy will have to take on his first year in The Burgh with an unproven quarterback room. McCarthy has spoken highly of Howard.

Still, praising a sophomore quarterback during the offseason is one thing; putting a reputation on the line by naming him the starter is quite another. Most likely, if Rodgers steps away, the Steelers will go on a late shopping spree for a quarterback.

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Steelers QB depth chart

With Rodgers’ future still up in the air, the Steelers’ quarterback room is filled with uncertainty. As it stands, there are only two quarterbacks in Pittsburgh: Will Howard and Mason Rudolph. The Steelers could add another option through the draft, but it might send the wrong message regarding where things stand with Rodgers.

Moreover, the current quarterback room is in need of an experienced veteran leader rather than another young signal-caller. In more ways than one, confirmation of Rodgers’ return is all McCarthy and the Steelers need right now.

Unfortunately for the anxious fanbase in Pittsburgh, such an announcement will reportedly have to wait until after the draft. That means another cloud of suspense will hang over the Steelers during the upcoming draft weekend.

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