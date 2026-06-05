Steelers sign former Chiefs tight end to help Aaron Rodgers as Robert Tonyan reunites with Mike McCarthy

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue making adjustments to their roster as preparations for the 2026 season intensify. After an offseason highlighted by major contract extensions and several notable additions, they remain focused on improving depth across multiple positions.

There is considerable pressure surrounding the franchise heading into Mike McCarthy’s first season as head coach. Expectations remain high after the Steelers invested heavily in key players such as Nick Herbig and Darnell Washington while attempting to build a roster capable of making a deep playoff run with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

With training camp approaching, the Steelers appear committed to evaluating every possible option that could strengthen the roster. That process continued this week with another veteran addition on the offensive side of the ball.

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Who did the Steelers just sign?

The Steelers just signed veteran tight end Robert Tonyan. The move reunites Tonyan with McCarthy, who became familiar with the tight end during their time together with the Green Bay Packers. He played there between 2017 and 2022.

Tonyan has enjoyed a lengthy NFL career that has included stops with the Packers, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, and most recently the Kansas City Chiefs. His experience and versatility could provide additional depth to Pittsburgh’s tight end room as the team prepares for the regular season.

The Steelers also made several additional roster moves. Along with signing Tonyan, Pittsburgh added linebacker Jamin Davis while waiving tight end Chamon Metayer.