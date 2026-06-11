Steelers linked to Baker Mayfield as potential Aaron Rodgers’ successor

Baker Mayfield is still under contract with the Buccaneers, but uncertainty surrounding his future is already fueling speculation across the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are focused on the 2026 season, but questions about the franchise’s long-term quarterback plans continue to loom over the organization. Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to retire after the season, leaving Pittsburgh with major decisions to make at the most important position in sports.

The Steelers do have young quarterbacks in the pipeline, including Drew Allar and Will Howard, while veteran Mason Rudolph remains part of the picture. However, not everyone is convinced the team’s next franchise quarterback is already on the roster.

That is why recent comments from NFL analyst Mike Florio have generated so much discussion about a potential future target for Pittsburgh. A surprise might be possible.

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Could the Steelers sign Baker Mayfield in 2027?

Mike Florio believes the answer should be yes. “Baker Mayfield would be perfect in Pittsburgh. He would be perfect. I know they would like to get off this train of older veteran quarterbacks, but, I mean, he’s a spring chicken compared to Aaron Rodgers. I would make a bee line for Baker Mayfield. If I’m Mike McCarthy and I’m the Steelers and I get through this season and my options are Drew Allar, Will Howard and Mason Rudolph, I am doing whatever it takes to get Baker Mayfield in Pittsburgh.”

The timing of Florio’s comments is particularly interesting because Mayfield’s future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is far from settled. The veteran quarterback is entering the final year of his contract in 2026 and has already acknowledged publicly that extension talks have stalled.

Mayfield also made it clear that if a new deal is not completed before the season begins, negotiations will be put on hold. That stance could open the door for Mayfield to test free agency in 2027, potentially creating one of the biggest quarterback storylines in the NFL.

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Mayfield signed a three-year, $100 million contract with Tampa Bay after revitalizing his career with the Buccaneers. However, the quarterback market has changed dramatically since then, and he is reportedly expected to seek a deal worth at least $50 million per season if he reaches free agency.

For now, any connection between Mayfield and Pittsburgh remains speculative. But if Rodgers retires and the Steelers remain unconvinced about their internal options, Florio’s suggestion could become a very realistic scenario in just a year’s time.