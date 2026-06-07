Germie Bernard impresses Steelers in OTAs, could find himself in WR rotation in 2026 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an eye for physical wide receivers, and that’s why they drafted Germie Bernard back in this year’s draft. However, he’s impressed more than expected, and that could earn him rotation snaps this very NFL season.

Per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic, Bernard “has a really high floor… has a good shot” of entering the rotation. DeFabo states Roman Wilson is the WR3 right now, but that could change if Bernard keeps impressing.

After all, the Steelers used a second-round pick on him, that is major draft capital to relegate him as a whole. Plus, Roman Wilson hasn’t exactly delivered as promised, so the spot is there for the taking.

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Physical wideouts are what the Steelers want

Bernard is undoubtedly a very strong wideout. Add that to Michael Pittman and DK Metcalf, and the Steelers have arguably the most physical WR room in the NFL. It seems like new head coach Mike McCarthy wants to overpower the rest.

Add that to having one of the strongest tight ends in the NFL like Darnell Washington, and Pat Freiermuth also in the mix, and the mission is clear: tear and wear opposing defenders until they give up.

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Germie Bernard’s 2025 stats

Playing for a blue-chip program like Alabama, Bernard had the spotlight on him. In 2023, Bernard racked up 862 yards on 64 receptions for seven touchdowns. However, he added 116 rush yards and two additional tuddies on the ground.