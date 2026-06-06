Steelers reportedly considering unexpected QB decision about Aaron Rodgers, Drew Allar, Will Howard and Mason Rudolph

Most NFL teams carry three quarterbacks, but the Steelers may be preparing to break that convention.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback situations in the NFL heading into the 2026 season. With Aaron Rodgers expected to start, they also have Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and rookie Drew Allar.

Most teams carry three quarterbacks during the regular season, which has led many observers to assume that at least one passer will eventually be cut or traded before Week 1. However, that outcome may not be as certain as it initially appeared.

According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, there is growing belief around the league that Pittsburgh could take an unconventional approach and keep all four quarterbacks on the roster. “Several people close to the situation said they don’t think it’s entirely out of the question that the Steelers keep all four.”

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Who will the Steelers cut at QB?

At the moment, the answer may be nobody. Jason La Canfora reported that the Steelers are not necessarily expected to move on from one of their quarterbacks before the season begins. Instead, they could decide that the value of keeping depth at the position outweighs the cost of using an extra roster spot.

If the Steelers ultimately decide to make a move, the most likely scenario may not involve releasing a player. Instead, Pittsburgh could trade Mason Rudolph. “At this point a trade of Rudolph seems more likely than Howard.”

That distinction is important. Howard is viewed as a long-term developmental prospect, while Rudolph has starting experience and could potentially attract interest from quarterback-needy teams around the league. For now, though, the possibility of Pittsburgh carrying four quarterbacks remains very much alive as the team prepares for a new era under Mike McCarthy.