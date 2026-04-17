Steelers confirm if they will draft QB in 2026 NFL Draft first round to replace Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be signaling a clear direction ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, particularly when it comes to the quarterback position. Holding the No. 21 overall pick, the franchise has been linked to several potential paths, but recent comments from ownership suggest one option may already be off the table.

Speculation around Pittsburgh’s quarterback plans has intensified in recent weeks, especially with uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the team’s long-term outlook at the position. However, the latest update points toward a more patient approach rather than an aggressive first-round move.

In an interview with Andrew Stockey, team owner Art Rooney II made the stance clear: “I think I can tell you one thing. It’s probably not going to be a quarterback. But beyond that, it’s wide open.”

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Will Steelers draft a quarterback?

Art Rooney’s comments offer a significant clue about Pittsburgh’s strategy. Passing on a quarterback at No. 21 suggests confidence in their current or short-term options, whether that involves a potential return from Aaron Rodgers or internal belief in a younger player like Will Howard.

If Rodgers does come back, the logic becomes straightforward. The urgency to draft a quarterback early disappears, allowing the team to focus on strengthening other areas of the roster while maximizing a veteran window. Even without Rodgers, the Steelers could be signaling trust in their development plan rather than forcing a pick at the position.

This approach also aligns with the idea of long-term flexibility. By avoiding a first-round quarterback in a class that may not offer elite value at that spot, the Steelers keep the door open to target a future franchise player in a stronger draft class. For example, in 2027.