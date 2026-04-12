Steelers, Mike McCarthy reportedly eye QB in 2026 NFL Draft amid Aaron Rodgers’ rumors

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the 2026 NFL Draft with a familiar question still unanswered: who will be their long-term quarterback? With Aaron Rodgers yet to decide on his future, the uncertainty at the position continues to shape Pittsburgh’s approach. While there has been speculation about a bold move early in the draft, current expectations suggest the Steelers may take a more patient route.

According to Brooke Pryor, a first-round quarterback selection won’t be the path to follow. “It seems unlikely the Steelers will use their first-round pick on a quarterback.”

Rodgers’ pending decision looms large over everything. If he returns, the urgency shifts slightly, but it doesn’t eliminate the long-term need. Head coach Mike McCarthy reportedly sees potential in Will Howard, yet as a sixth-round prospect, he remains far from a sure answer. That leaves the Steelers in a position where adding another young quarterback later in the draft becomes not just an option, but a logical step.

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Steelers could target quarterback in later rounds of 2026 NFL Draft

Pryor added that Pittsburgh’s interest in the quarterback class goes beyond surface-level evaluation and Day 2 or Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft could bring a new name to the QB room.

“Don’t rule out a selection on Day 2 or Day 3, even if Aaron Rodgers returns. New head coach Mike McCarthy and the scouting staff have been doing their homework on several prospects in the quarterback class, including Carson Beck (Miami), Drew Allar (Penn State) and Garrett Nussmeier (LSU). Both McCarthy and GM Omar Khan have been transparent about their signal-caller wish list: long arms, big hands and a knack for thriving in the cold weather.”

That preparation aligns with McCarthy’s history of developing quarterbacks. Over the years, he has played a key role in shaping the careers of Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, and Brett Favre, three very different players who found success under his guidance.

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His track record suggests Pittsburgh may be confident in identifying and developing talent outside the first round. With no true successor identified since Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers may once again look to the draft, even if the answer doesn’t come on Day 1.