Steelers give K Chris Boswell new $28 million deal: How does he compare to Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey?

The Pittsburgh Steelers just gave their kicker Chris Boswell a lucrative four-year extension, but is he the highest-paid kicker or is Brandon Aubrey from the Dallas Cowboys still better paid?

It’s a good time to be a prolific kicker in the NFL as they are getting great money. The Pittsburgh Steelers just gave $28 million to Chris Boswell. This begs the question, is the kicker making more than Brandon Aubrey of the Dallas Cowboys?

Boswell and Aubrey are actually tied right now at an average of $7 million per year. The deal, reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, is the highest given in the NFL to a kicker, since Aubrey’s deal, which is exactly the same in length and amount.

While Aubrey has $20 million guaranteed, there is no information yet about how much guaranteed money Boswell will get. However, it is likely to be very similar to Aubrey’s contract. After all, they are arguably the two-best kickers in the NFL.

Advertisement

Is Chris Boswell better than Brandon Aubrey?

While Boswell is elite, Aubrey has slight better stats in efficiency. For instance, his FG% is 84.4%, while Aubrey has 85.7%. As per the PATs, Boswell’s XP% is 97.7%, while Aubrey’s is 97.9%. Still, it would be nitpicking to say they don’t belong in the same level.

Brandon Aubrey vs. Chris Boswell (image made with AI)

Plus, Boswell is a better kicker from distance than Aubrey. The Steeler has an 81.8% FG accuracy in field goals longer than 50 yards. Aubrey’s 50-yard percentages are just a 64.7%.

Advertisement

A kicker makes or breaks a team

While they might not be a quarterback, or a lockdown corner, the kickers do have a definitive say in game’s results. A good kicker could win its team a game. A bad kicker could cost its team not only a game, but a season.

Hence, it’s time for good kickers to get recognized as the game-deciders they are. Aubrey and Boswell are in the upper-echelon of kickers in the league. Others like Cam Little from the Jacksonville Jaguars could follow suit.