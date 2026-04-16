Steelers could go OL in 2026 NFL Draft amid QB Aaron Rodgers’ rumors

The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again at a crossroads as they approach the 2026 NFL Draft, with major questions surrounding the quarterback position and the future direction of the franchise.

Much of the conversation revolves around whether Aaron Rodgers will return, a decision that could significantly shape how the Steelers approach their first-round pick at No. 21. According to Mel Kiper Jr., they may opt to prioritize protection over playmaking early in the draft.

“Olaivavega Ioane, guard, Penn State. I’m working off the assumption that Aaron Rodgers will be in black and yellow once more next season, but frankly, No. 21 is too early for Ty Simpson, or any other QB not named Mendoza, regardless of what the depth chart looks like on April 23.”

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Does Aaron Rodgers’ decision change everything for Pittsburgh?

Aaron Rodgers’ potential return looms over every draft scenario for the Steelers. If he does come back, the urgency to draft a quarterback early diminishes significantly, allowing the team to focus on building a stronger supporting cast. Reports suggesting communication between Rodgers and Mike McCarthy only add fuel to the idea that a reunion could be on the table.

In that scenario, investing in the offensive line becomes the logical move. Protecting a veteran quarterback like Rodgers, or even a younger option like Will Howard, would maximize the team’s competitiveness in the short term while maintaining flexibility for the future.

Kiper believes a quarterback could be chosen by the Steelers later. “I think it’s more likely Pittsburgh takes a signal-caller on Day 2. Instead, the Steelers can use this pick to beef up the protection in front of their to-be-determined passer. Ioane plays with pure power, wrenching defenders out of the way. But he’s also pretty swift on his feet at 6-4 and 320 pounds. He would be an easy swap for Isaac Seumalo, who left in free agency.”

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Are the Steelers drafting QB Ty Simpson?

Mel Kiper’s assessment is clear: selecting Ty Simpson at No. 21 would likely be a reach. Given the overall strength of the quarterback class, the Steelers could repeat past mistakes by forcing a pick at the position.

The memory of drafting Kenny Pickett still lingers as a cautionary tale of overvaluing need over talent. By passing on a quarterback in the first round, the Steelers could instead target better value on Day 2, where the risk is lower and the potential return may still be significant.

Are the Steelers building for now or for 2027?

Choosing an offensive lineman like Ioane signals a broader strategy. Rather than forcing a long-term answer at quarterback in 2026, the Steelers could be positioning themselves for a more favorable opportunity in 2027.

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Strengthening the line now would create a stable foundation, whether they roll with Rodgers, develops a mid-round prospect, or eventually target a future franchise quarterback.

If that plan unfolds, the Steelers would not only avoid a risky first-round gamble, but also set themselves up with the infrastructure needed to support their next signal-caller when the time is right.