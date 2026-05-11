Aaron Rodgers’ situation reportedly hasn’t changed despite not showing up at Steelers facilities

Aaron Rodgers has not yet made a statement about his future, which could potentially see him return to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The days go by, and there is still no clear answer regarding what could happen with Aaron Rodgers’ future. His absence from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ facilities has fueled speculation, although some still believe he will return to Steel City for another season.

“Aaron Rodgers was not at the Steelers facility once this weekend,” the insider Adam Schefter revealed on The Pat McAfee Show. “I don’t think anything has changed and I still think he ends up back with the Steelers.”

Before signing with the franchise last season, A-Rod didn’t show up until June. Will it take a few more weeks to finally learn the quarterback’s final decision?

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Could Drew Allar be a good alternative to Rodgers?

Drew Allar is increasingly being viewed as the spiritual successor to Aaron Rodgers in Mike McCarthy’s system, sharing that rare combination of elite arm talent and the ability to make effortless off-platform throws.

Drew Allar of the Penn State Nittany Lions

Like a young Rodgers, Allar boasts an exceptional ball security. In his final 2025 college season, he maintained a high level of efficiency with 1,100 yards and 8 touchdowns against only 3 interceptions in limited action, proving he can protect the football while pushing it downfield.

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Mike McCarthy already praised Allar during recent minicamps, noting his “gifted” natural throwing ability and physical profile. With his raw tools and McCarthy’s proven track record of developing legendary passers, the rookie has the clear potential to bridge the gap from the Rodgers era to the Steelers’ long-term future.

Mason Rudolph and Will Howard are also waiting for their opportunity with the Steelers

Amid the ongoing uncertainty regarding Aaron Rodgers’ future, Mason Rudolph and Will Howard are also prepared to step up should the four-time MVP choose to move on. While the Steelers have placed an unrestricted free-agent tender on Rodgers to facilitate his return, the lack of a finalized deal has opened the door for the rest of the quarterback room to compete for significant reps.

For Rudolph, this represents another chance to prove his veteran stability in the system, while Howard—the 2025 sixth-round pick—has recently become a focal point of development under Mike McCarthy’s “quarterback guru” approach. With Rodgers still weighing his decision heading into late May, both players are positioning themselves to lead a roster that remains built to compete immediately in the AFC North.