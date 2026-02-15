Steelers could add key WR to help Aaron Rodgers in 2026

If the Steelers want Aaron Rodgers to succeed in a potential return for the 2026 season, general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike McCarthy must give him more weapons on offense.

Last year, the Steelers made a blockbuster trade for DK Metcalf, but at the same time they let George Pickens go to the Dallas Cowboys, trusting that Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson could produce solid numbers. A serious mistake that left Pittsburgh without a true WR2.

For that reason, when the situation began to become serious, the Pittsburgh Steelers pursued names like Jakobi Meyers and Rashid Shaheed before the trade deadline. However, the Jaguars and Seahawks won the race, and Rodgers’ offense was left without alternatives. The emergency measures that did not work were signing veterans such as Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Will Steelers draft a WR in 2026?

Given the need for a WR2 who can help Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf, Ryan Wilson has put a very interesting name on the table. If the Steelers have him available in the first round of the 2026 Draft, it could be a big splash.

“Denzel Boston. I love him in this wide receiver class. He is 6′ 4” and he has punt return ability. He is long and a big catch radius guy. We know he can make plays down the field, but he also makes plays on the short and intermediate routes. The issue will be the speed. How fast is he going to be? I think he plays fast. I think he has an opportunity to be there at the bottom of the first round and a team like the Steelers at No.21 would make a ton of sense.”

For many years, the Steelers became specialists at developing and finding wide receivers like Antonio Brown, Mike Wallace, George Pickens, Santonio Holmes, and Plaxico Burress. Suddenly, that trend ended and they were left without playmakers. 2026 could be the moment to make a key move.

