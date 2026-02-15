The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent several years unable to solve the team’s most important problem: finding a franchise quarterback who can keep them perennial contenders after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.

In the final years of Mike Tomlin as head coach, every decision was a short-term solution: Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, or Aaron Rodgers. None of them ended with a championship.

In fact, the only long-term investment came in 2022 when Kenny Pickett was selected in the first round after his time at the University of Pittsburgh. Two years later, it all ended in utter failure when the young prospect asked to be traded.

Will Steelers draft a quarterback in 2026?

The Steelers could consider drafting a quarterback in 2026 if the ideal name happens to be available on the board. The reality is that, with the exception of Fernando Mendoza, there are practically no options with first-round talent.

Many rumors have pointed to the possibility of Ty Simpson, but considering the team’s needs, that could be a waste of the No. 21 overall pick. Additionally, much depends on whether Aaron Rodgers returns and on Mike McCarthy’s confidence in Will Howard.

However, in a very interesting report, Jeremy Fowler stated that a surprising decision by the Steelers in the draft cannot be ruled out. “They’ve done a ton of homework on this particular draft class over the last year and the quarterbacks involved. We’ll see if they pull the trigger.”