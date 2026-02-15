Steelers former player confirms retirement from NFL

Zach Banner, who was a Pittsburgh Steelers player from 2018 to 2022, has announced his retirement from the NFL. Although he had been away from the league for the past three years, his farewell is now official.

“This is that announcement that every professional athlete hates to make. You don’t really have time to process that announcement, but, I’m here now. I am officially going to retire from the NFL.”

Banner arrived in the NFL in the 2017 season when he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round of the draft. However, the offensive tackle never made his debut with that team, as he was waived just months later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zach Banner retires from NFL

In 2017, he signed with the Cleveland Browns and played eight games. However, before the 2018 season, Banner was released and later claimed off waivers by the Panthers. He also saw no action in Carolina.

His big opportunity came with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, forming part of the offensive line that protected Ben Roethlisberger. He remained with the black and gold until March 2022, when he was released.

Advertisement

Zach Banner had a brief stint in 2025 with the Houston Roughnecks of the UFL and was never able to fulfill his dream of returning to the NFL. Throughout his career, he battled numerous injuries that cut short his chances of becoming a star player in the league.

Advertisement