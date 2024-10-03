Steelers HC Mike Tomlin issues strong message to NFL referees ahead of game vs Cowboys

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin sent a blunt reflection on NFL refereeing mistakes in the lead-up to Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ strong start to the 2024 NFL season reflects the current form of Mike Tomlin‘s team, with Justin Fields taking over as star quarterback following Russell Wilson’s injury. Despite the momentum, the head coach took the opportunity before the Dallas Cowboys game to complain about the league’s officiating.

Tomlin used his pre-Sunday Night Football press conference to deliver a message about his players’ frustration with officiating. The comments came in the wake of controversial calls such as the crackback block on tight end Darnell Washington against the Los Angeles Chargers, which resulted in a fine. The Steelers were also unhappy with some of the officiating in their loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

“The referees are not perfect. When they make a mistake in the game, we better be ready to overcome it. There were calls I didn’t like in the last game and we had chances to win, but it’s how we react to those mistakes. We have to be mentally strong,” was the strong message from Tomlin about the NFL referees.

The tone of the Steelers head coach’s comments suggests that he is wary of the referee’s decisions. With a 3-1 record in the first four weeks of the season, he was far from accusing the league of a conspiracy against his team, but his words do suggest a certain dissatisfaction with the refereeing.

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Justin Fields to start against the Cowboys

Despite Tomlin’s words against the referees, the Steelers head coach has a bigger issue on his mind and that has to do with naming his team’s starting quarterback. Russell Wilson continues to recover from a calf injury and Justin Fields will be the starter quarterback for the fifth consecutive week in the meeting against the Cowboys. The former Chicago Bears player has 830 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 145 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns this season.

When and where will the game between Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys be played?

The 2024 NFL Week 5 matchup between the Steelers and the Cowboys will take place on Sunday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mike Tomlin’s side lead the AFC North and come into the game on the back of a 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.