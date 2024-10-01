Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes something clear about Justin Fields' role vs Dak Prescott's Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season, and head coach Mike Tomlin clarified his expectations for quarterback Justin Fields' role.

Quarterback Justin Fields of the Pittsburgh Steelers
Quarterback Justin Fields of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Ignacio Cairola

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter Week 5 of the 2024 NFL after suffering their first loss of the season, and the question hanging over head coach Mike Tomlin is whether Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback against Dak Prescott‘s Dallas Cowboys.A 3-1 record is not bad for the Steelers, who undoubtedly have one of the most intriguing matchups next weekend. The record is even less bad considering that the loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 was by only three points.

Quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to take an active part in practice as he recovers from his calf injury. In the days leading up to the showdown, the need for a starting spot between him and Fields, who has started all season, is growing louder. But Tomlin remains calm.

Asked if he was preparing Fields to start Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys, Tomlin replied, “Yes, I am. That information was provided by reporter Brooke Pryor. As for Wilson, the coach said he “probably has a practice pocket”.

Justin Fields Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh quarterback Justin Fields (2) in action during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 15, 2024.

The dispute to be the team’s starting quarterback is fierce but positive, a testament to the Steelers’ momentum. However, Tomlin has always been sympathetic when talking about the possibility of Fields being the starter, even if he won’t confirm him as the starting quarterback for good. On more than one occasion, the coach has said he will make the announcement when Wilson is fully recovered.

Justin Fields’ performance against Indianapolis Colts

Justin Fields put on a historic performance against the Colts, becoming the first player in team history to record 300 passing yards, 50 rushing yards and 2 ground touchdowns in a game. The quarterback completed 22 of 34 passes with one passing touchdown.

So far this season Fields has 830 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 145 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. That adds up to 975 total yards and 6 touchdowns, with a completion rate of 71%.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

