Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy might have inadvertently revealed Aaron Rodgers’ retirement decision for 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers face another offseason full of uncertainty. As happened last year, Aaron Rodgers will take his time deciding his future, and currently on the roster, they do not have a strong option for the future since Will Howard’s true potential is still unknown.

However, during an interview with Bob Pompeani of CBS Pittsburgh, the team’s new head coach, Mike McCarthy, may have inadvertently confirmed that Rodgers will be back. This was his response when asked if he could recreate with the Steelers all the magic they had together in Green Bay. “That’s the plan. I think it would be awesome. I think it’ll be a great chapter in our careers.”

McCarthy and Rodgers won that Super Bowl with the Packers during the 2010 season. In that stint, the quarterback had great statistical years, but he was never able to translate them into more playoff success. Now, the opportunity could arise in Pittsburgh.

Who is Steelers starting quarterback for 2026?

Mike McCarthy’s words hint that Aaron Rodgers could be the Steelers’ quarterback for 2026. However, everything will depend on the veteran’s personal situation, as he could still make a retirement decision at the last minute.

What is certain is that, in the short time he has been head coach in Pittsburgh, McCarthy seems to have had extensive communication with Rodgers, mentioning that the star simply needs time to rest and then possibly announce his return.

“This is a normal process for veteran players that have been enough around in my time. It’s important for them to step away and decompress. That’s really what he’s doing right now. So, the most important thing is for him to get to where he needs to be mentally and emotionally, but, physically, he definitely has a lot left, especially after watching the games. We’ll have a decision in due time.”

