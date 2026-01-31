Steelers reportedly know Aaron Rodgers’ retirement decision for 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to decide who will be their quarterback in 2026. Aaron Rodgers had a solid season alongside Mike Tomlin, but everything ended the same way. An early playoff exit, scoring just six points against the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.

Since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, the Steelers have tried different names, and none has come close to leading Pittsburgh to the Super Bowl. Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Rodgers make up a long list that was not even able to secure a single postseason victory.

Now, the uncertainty is huge. Aaron Rodgers is 42 and could be nearing retirement, Will Howard was a national champion at Ohio State but has no NFL experience, and the star names in college football, including Arch Manning, have decided to wait until the 2027 Draft.

Aaron Rodgers is expected to be Steelers QB in 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers expect Aaron Rodgers to be their starting quarterback for the 2026 season. Mike McCarthy has confirmed that he has spoken with the veteran several times, and information from Mark Kaboly indicates that this is a strong hint that the star will return.

“I think he will be their starting quarterback unless he comes to some kind of decision over the next month that he’s just done with football 100%. This is him basically saying he’s coming back without him admitting that he’s coming back. What I’ve heard a lot is they’re expecting him to come back. They are under the impression that he still wants to play. Until you sign on the dotted line, you just never know, especially with Aaron.”

Before the 2025 season, Rodgers was unsure about returning to play and waited to see how several NFL teams filled their quarterback spots. There were many rumors that he was interested in the Vikings and Rams, but when those doors closed, Mike Tomlin convinced him to go to Pittsburgh. The Steelers won the AFC North but fell short in the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers will be a free agent in 2026

Aaron Rodgers will be a free agent in 2026, as his one-year contract with the Steelers will expire. This will allow him to consider all options on the table, although, thanks to McCarthy’s arrival, the Steelers seem to be the most attractive option for his final decision due to familiarity with the team and the coaching staff. This could be the key to convincing him to return in 2026.