Steelers issue strong warning to entire NFL after Mike Tomlin decided to part ways with Pittsburgh in 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not in rebuilding mode. That is the huge warning head coach Mike McCarthy sent to the entire NFL during an interview with Rob King.

“It’s a playoff roster. I mean, how many playoff teams come open to a new head coach? That’s the way I view it. How do you move the needle? That’s something I’m always looking for. How do you move the needle of the men in that locker room? We’ll do a hell of a job to bring together a 90-man roster. You know, be it super competitive. I’m a big believer of draft, develop and retain.”

Nevertheless, beyond McCarthy’s claim of having a competitive roster, the key factor that will determine if they are Super Bowl contenders or not lies at the quarterback position. Aaron Rodgers, Will Howard, a free agent, or perhaps a surprise rookie through the draft.

Who will be Steelers starting quarterback in 2026?

Aaron Rodgers would be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026. According to multiple reports, the organization expects the veteran to be back and he has already spoken several times with the new head coach, Mike McCarthy.

Can the Steelers win the Super Bowl?

Mike McCarthy has publicly said that the Steelers are in win-now mode and he wants a seventh Super Bowl for Pittsburgh. Art Rooney also mentioned that, when deciding who would be the new head coach, he was not considering tanking to rebuild the team. The owner does not want to waste a single year.

